US CDC plans wastewater testing for polio

"Wastewater testing can be an important tool to help us understand if poliovirus may be circulating in communities in certain circumstances," said Jose R. Romero, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.



Vaccination remains the best way to prevent paralytic polio, Romero said.



In the US, the risk of poliovirus to the public is low because most people, greater than 92 per cent of Americans, were vaccinated during childhood, according to the CDC.