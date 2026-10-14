US charges OpenAI engineer over alleged attempt to record confidential meetings

OpenAI engineer Abdulrahman Alfozan has been charged in the US over an alleged attempt to record confidential discussions at the company’s San Francisco offices

Prosecutors say a concealed recorder was found behind a conference room television, with a second similar device later discovered in his bag

Alfozan remains in federal custody; authorities have not publicly established any involvement by a foreign government

An engineer employed by OpenAI has been arrested and charged with allegedly concealing an audio recorder in an executive conference room at the company’s San Francisco offices, where confidential technology and business discussions took place.

Abdulrahman Alfozan, a 35-year-old Saudi Arabian national, was arrested on 9 October and made his first federal court appearance on 13 October, according to the US Justice Department.

He faces a charge of using or attempting to use an electronic device to intercept oral communications. If convicted, he could receive a prison sentence of up to five years and a $250,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, OpenAI personnel discovered a recording device on 30 September plugged into a USB port behind a television in the conference room. Investigators believe it had been placed there around 28 September.

The device was allegedly wrapped in toilet paper to disguise it, and its contents were encrypted.

Prosecutors said the room hosted discussions about sensitive research, proprietary technology, product development, commercial opportunities and dealings with government agencies and business partners.

Surveillance footage allegedly placed Alfozan near the room on several occasions, despite his not being authorised to enter it or attend meetings there.

Investigators also examined digital searches they linked to him. The complaint alleges that he used a productivity tool to look for information about OpenAI buildings, meeting rooms, executives’ locations and meetings with external partners.