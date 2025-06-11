US, China have agreed on a framework to resolve trade disputes

Senior US and Chinese negotiators have agreed on a framework to get their trade negotiations back on track after a series of disputes that threatened to derail them, both sides have said.

The announcement came at the end of two days of talks in the British capital of London that wrapped up late on Tuesday, 10 June.

The meetings appeared to focus on finding a way to resolve disputes over mineral and technology exports that had shaken a fragile truce on trade reached in Geneva in May 2024. It's not clear whether any progress was made on the more fundamental differences over China's sizeable trade surplus with the United States.

“First we had to get sort of the negativity out and now we can go forward,” US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters after the meetings.

Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday after the agreement was announced.

The talks followed a phone call between US president Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week to try to calm the waters.