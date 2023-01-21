US citizen with Chinese satellite phone held at Bagdogra airport

Also, for carrying a satellite phone in an aircraft, one needs to obtain authorisation and documents stating the reasons for the same.



However, when questioned by the CISF personnel and the security staff, Seitz was unable to furnish any such document justifying him carrying the device. Thereafter, the CISF arrested him and later handed him over to the local police.



Seitz told the police that he and two other US citizens were representatives of Shield AI, a US-based company, and they were in India for drone surveillance training at an Indian Army base at Lachung in Sikkim.



He claimed that he arrived in India on January 12 and received the satellite device through Air Cargo on January 16. He also said that he was going back after completing the drone surveillance training.



The police have contacted the Indian Army to authenticate the claims made by Seitz.



The police are also investigating whether Seitz got the satellite phone for the purpose of espionage at Indian Army bases.