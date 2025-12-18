US clears record $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan as China warns of escalation

The United States has approved an $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, the largest in the history of bilateral security cooperation, in a move that significantly raises the strategic stakes in the Taiwan Strait as China intensifies military pressure on the island.

The sale, cleared on Wednesday under President Donald Trump’s second administration, is intended to strengthen Taiwan’s ability to deter or resist a potential Chinese assault through highly mobile, precision-focused and survivable weapon systems.

What the package includes

The proposed deal covers eight major defence items aimed at enhancing Taiwan’s asymmetric warfare capabilities, including:

HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, widely credited with shifting battlefield dynamics in Ukraine

Javelin anti-tank guided missiles and advanced artillery howitzers

Altius loitering munition drones and key spare parts for existing platforms

Taiwan’s defence ministry said the systems would help build “strong deterrent power” and ensure sufficient self-defence capacity, calling them central to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Strategic significance

The package comes at a politically sensitive moment, with several implications: