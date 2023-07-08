US completes destruction of its last chemical weapons stockpile: Biden

US President Joe Biden has announced that the country has completed the destruction of its last chemical weapons stockpile.

"For more than 30 years, the United States has worked tirelessly to eliminate our chemical weapons stockpile. Today, I am proud to announce that the United States has safely destroyed the final munition in that stockpile - bringing us one step closer to a world free from the horrors of chemical weapons," he said in a statement on Friday.

"Successive administrations have determined that these weapons should never again be developed or deployed, and this accomplishment not only makes good on our long-standing commitment under the Chemical Weapons Convention, it marks the first time an international body has verified destruction of an entire category of declared weapons of mass destruction," he added.