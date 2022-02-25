US Congress wants to kick out Russia from UN Security Council

A resolution calling to kick Russia off the U.N. Security Council for its invasion of Ukraine -- which has virtually no chance of being enforced -- is circulating among US Congress members from both parties, Axios reported.



The development comes as a recessed Congress tries to assert its role in punishing Russia. Driving the news: The resolution is being led by Rep. Claudia Tenney, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in coordination with a House Democrat, according to Tenney's office.



"It's obviously a tall effort to kick Russia off," Nick Stewart, Tenney's chief of staff, told Axios. "But, it's one diplomatic tool we have to up the pressure and increase the isolation."