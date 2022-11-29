US continues to stand up and support right of peaceful protest: White House on China

Kirby said the US has not offered any aid to China at this time. "We are the largest supplier of COVID vaccines around the world. We have not received any requests or any interest by China to receive our vaccines," he said.



President Joe Biden, he said, is staying briefed on what is going on inside China.



"This is, I think, a moment to reassert what we believe in when it comes to free assembly and peaceful protest. We have done that and will continue to do that, whether it's people protesting in Iran or China or anywhere else around the world," he said.



"Nothing has changed about the President's firm belief in the power of democracy and democratic institutions and how important that is. But this is really a moment for the Chinese people and the Chinese government to speak to. We have been nothing but clear and consistent, and I think you'll see that going forward," he said.



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, on the Senate floor, sought the US to be tough on China.



"To this day, many Chinese companies with well-known ties to the Chinese Communist Party continue to sell microchips to US businesses that have contracts with the federal government. That poses serious risks to Americans' privacy and national security," he said.



"The main idea here is simple: if American businesses want the federal government to buy their products or services, they shouldn't be using the kind of Chinese-made chips that, because of Chinese government involvement, put our national security at risk," he added.



Senators Marco Rubio and Congressman Chris Smith in a statement said that the CCP's zero-Covid' policy is outrageous. In addition, the CCP restricts all human rights and freedoms in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and across China. It has robbed the Chinese people of their human dignity, he asserted.



"The Biden Administration's weak rejection of the CCP's zero-Covid policy and refusal to call out General Secretary Xi's totalitarian grip is nothing short of cowardly. Just weeks after shaking hands with Xi in Bali, President Biden and his administration have once again demonstrated that they are unwilling to stand up to the CCP and stand in solidarity with the Chinese people," the two lawmakers said.



"Nike, Apple, and the rest of our nation's hypocritical corporate elites are following the Biden Administration's shameful approach. Why are they silent? Is it because they made billions doing business with the CCP? Their silence makes them complicit with the CCP's egregious human rights violations," they said.



"These protests are not about a public health crisis, but a human rights crisis. The United States must be unwavering in our support for the Chinese people as they bravely call for freedom," said Rubio and Smith who are ranking Republican members of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC).