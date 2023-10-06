US court extends time for 26/11 accused to file motion against extradition

A federal US court has allowed Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana time till 9 November to file a motion against his extradition to India to face a trial in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

In August, Rana, 62, had appealed before the Ninth Circuit Court against the order by a US District Court in the Central District of California that denied the writ of habeas corpus.

The Ninth Circuit Court on Tuesday, 3 October agreed to his request for more time to file his motion which was initially set for 10 October.

According to the latest court order, Rana’s brief is now due on 9 November and the government’s answer will be due on 11 December. Earlier on 18 August , the court had granted Rana’s motion for a stay of extradition so that his appeal could be heard by the US Court of Appeals.

Rana, who is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles, faces multiple charges for his role in the Mumbai attacks and is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 strikes.