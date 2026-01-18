US court jails Indian businessman for illegal export of aircraft technology to Russia

A US federal court has sentenced Sanjay Kaushik, 58, an Indian businessman to 18 months in prison for conspiring to export restricted aircraft technology to Russia without securing the required government approvals.

Kaushik, according to a Moneycontrol news report was found guilty of arranging the shipment of an Attitude and Heading Reference System, a key component used in aircraft navigation and flight control. The device, which helps determine an aircraft’s position and orientation, is subject to stringent export controls because of its potential civilian and military applications.

In addition to the prison term, the court ordered Kaushik to serve three years of supervised release following the completion of his sentence.

Prosecutors told the court that Kaushik knowingly sought to send the equipment from the United States to Russia, despite being aware that such exports required authorisation. Under US export regulations, Russia is prohibited from receiving many categories of aviation and aerospace technology.