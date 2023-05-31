US debt ceiling deal passes first hurdle in Congress

Passing a major hurdle for the budget deal, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy convinced fellow Republicans in Congress to suspend the debt ceiling — a plan he worked on with US President Joe Biden on Sunday.

The House Rules Committee, which determines the scheduling of bills for consideration on the floor of the House, voted 7-6 to allow the bill to advance to the full chamber.

Two committee Republicans — ultra-conservatives who wanted deeper spending cuts — had gone against their leadership by opposing the bill.

During the vote, two Republican hardliners joined four left-wing Democrats in opposing the deal, ahead of an estimated June 5 deadline, to prevent the country from defaulting on its debt. The left wing of the Democratic Party is unhappy that Biden made any concessions at all on spending limits.

The bill still needs lawmakers' support in the voting round expected to take place on Wednesday in the House of Representatives.