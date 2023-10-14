US declares H-2B visa cap reached for first half of FY 2024

The US has received enough petitions to reach the Congressionally mandated cap on H-2B visas for temporary non-agricultural workers for the first half of the fiscal year 2024.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said that 11 October was the final receipt date for new cap-subject H-2B worker petitions requesting an employment start date before 1 April 2024.

The new cap-subject H-2B petitions received after 11 October 2023 that request an employment start date before 1 April 2024 will be rejected.

The immigration agency said it will continue to accept H-2B petitions that are exempt from the Congressionally mandated cap, which includes current H-2B workers in the US who extend their stay, change employers, or change the terms and conditions of their employment.