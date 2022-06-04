US Deputy Secretary of State to visit Seoul

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit South Korea next week amid growing concerns that North Korea may soon conduct a nuclear test.



According to the State Department, Sherman's visit to Seoul will be part of a four-nation trip that will also take her to the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos from June 5-14, reports Yonhap News Agency.



"In Seoul, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with ROK leaders, including Foreign Minister Park Jin, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se, and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong," the Department said in a statement late Friday, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.



"The Deputy Secretary will also discuss the importance of women's leadership and economic empowerment with leading women startup entrepreneurs, as well as meet with LGBTQI+ civil society leaders to highlight the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion and mark Pride Month," it added.