US designates 4 leaders of AQIS, TTP as global terrorists

"As a result of these actions, all property and interests in property of those designated yesterday that are subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and all US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them," Secretary of State Tony Blinken said.



"Yesterday's actions again demonstrate that we will continue to use all relevant tools to uphold our commitment to see to it that international terrorists are not able to operate with impunity in Afghanistan," Blinken said.



As part of its relentless efforts to ensure that terrorists do not use Afghanistan as a platform for international terrorism, the US is committed to using its full set of counterterrorism tools to counter the threat posed by terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, including AQIS and TTP, he said in a statement.