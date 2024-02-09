US DOJ says Biden 'mishandled' docs, rules out charges

US President Joe Biden "wilfully retained" classified documents after serving as vice president, but he will not face criminal charges for taking them, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

Special Counsel Robert Hur said he decided not to pursue criminal charges because Biden cooperated with his investigation and would likely prove a sympathetic defendant at trial.

"We have considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," Hur wrote.



Biden: 'My memory is fine'

Biden said he was pleased that a special counsel concluded an investigation into his handling of classified documents without bringing charges.

"I was pleased to see they reached the conclusion I believed all along they would reach – that there would be no charges brought in this case and the matter is now closed," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

"I cooperated completely, threw up no roadblocks, and sought no delays," the statement added.

In a fiery speech later on Thursday evening, Biden said some of the special counsel's statements about his memory and that he willfully retained any classified documents are wrong.

"There's even reference that I don't remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that?" Biden told reporters at the White House, adding that "my memory is fine."

Biden also insisted he believes he is the most qualified person to serve as president.