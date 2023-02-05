US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

According to the second senior defence official, the Pentagon has been tracking this high altitude balloon for some time. It entered Alaska on January 28. It then entered into Canadian airspace on January 30 and re-entered US airspace over Northern Idaho on January 31.



"With confidence the high-altitude balloon was a PRC surveillance balloon. We assessed that it did not pose a threat at any time to civilian air traffic and because of the altitude of the balloons. We also assess it did not pose military or kinetic threat to US people or property on the ground, although we were constantly updating both of those assessments and prepared to take it out if that threat profile changed," said the official.



"We're also looking at the intel value of the balloon throughout. We are going to learn more as we pick up the debris that was not likely to provide significant added value over and above other PRC intel capabilities such as satellites in low Earth orbit, for example," said the official.



But nevertheless, this balloon was clearly crossing over sensitive sites, including sensitive military sites. As such, the Pentagon took additional precautions to make sure that whatever added intelligence value was minimised.



Through constant monitoring and surveillance, the US has learned technical things about this balloon and its surveillance capabilities. "I suspect if we are successful in recovering aspects of the debris we will learn even more," said the official.

With PTI Inputs