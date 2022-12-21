US drug agents seize enough fentanyl 'to kill every American'

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has claimed to have seized 379 million potentially deadly fentanyl doses so far this year, which is "enough to kill every American."



The DEA described the highly addictive substance, which is 50 times more powerful than heroin, as the deadliest drug threat facing the US, reports the BBC.



The DEA said that it seized more than 4,500 kg of fentanyl, as well as over 50.6 million fentanyl pills that were made to resemble different prescription painkillers.



That is more than double what they seized in 2021.

