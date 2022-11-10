US Elections: Republicans blame ‘Trumpty Dumpty’ for the failed red wave

Although the counting is still on and several results awaited, the much-anticipated U.S. midterm elections seem to have proved the pundits wrong. The giant ‘Red Wave’ for the Republican Party predicted by the press, pollsters and political pundits never materialised. The GOP leaders must have been wondering what went wrong.

Every opinion poll before the elections indicated that people were concerned about the economy, inflation and rising energy costs; that they were dissatisfied over rising crime, homelessness and shoddy border security. In an exit poll, 73% of voters were quoted as saying that they were angry about how things were going in the country. President Biden's approval ratings also plummeted, hovering around 40 percent.

There were thus good reasons for angry, frustrated and vengeful voters to send out a clear message of disapproval to the ruling establishment. But the signals have been milder and mixed at best with several Democrats getting re-elected. It is therefore time to assess what drove an average American to vote the way they did in this election.

Republican party strategy has been to focus on rising crime and growing economic misery and show that there has been a steep decline in the Americans’ purchasing power as the cost of living has been increasing by around 8 per cent a year. The breakdown of law and order is not confined to only big cities, but can be seen across the nation. Democrats countered these charges by stating that Donald Trump's MAGA Republicans were the real threat to democracy and that it was time to show them the door. The Supreme court ruling reversing Roe vs. Wade, the law that had legalised abortion nationwide, helped Democrats galvanise women across the spectrum to assert their reproductive rights. While the pundits had ruled out Abortion rights as a major poll issue, they were apparently wrong.