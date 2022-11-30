US far-right group members found guilty of seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

According to the Department of Justice, the Oath Keepers is a large but loosely organised collection of individuals, some of whom are associated with militias.



Following the November 3, 2020, presidential election, Rhodes, Meggs, and others began plotting to oppose by force the transfer of presidential power, court documents showed.



In the 22 months since the riot, over 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.