US FDA authorises Pfizer booster shots for children aged 5-11 yrs

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 to 11 years at least five months after completion of the primary vaccine series.



On January 3, the FDA authorised on Tuesday the use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for individuals aged between 12 to 15 years after completion of primary vaccination.



The FDA's decision on Tuesday means anyone aged 5 years and above is now eligible for at least one booster dose, Xinhua news agency reported.



"While it has largely been the case that Covid-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the Omicron wave has seen more kids getting sick with the disease and being hospitalised, and children may also experience longer term effects, even following initially mild disease," said FDA Commissioner, Robert Califf in a statement.