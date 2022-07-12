US FDA mulls to okay over-the-counter birth control pill

The pill has already been approved for use in the US since 1973, but only with a prescription. If approved, this would be the first daily birth control pill available OTC without a prescription in the US, the company said in a statement.



"This historic application marks a groundbreaking moment in contraceptive access and reproductive equity in the US," said Frederique Welgryn, Chief Strategic Operations and Innovation Officer at HRA Pharma, in the statement.



"More than 60 years ago, prescription birth control pills in the US empowered women to plan if and when they want to get pregnant. Moving a safe and effective prescription birth control pill to OTC will help even more women and people access contraception without facing unnecessary barriers," Welgryn added.



Cadence, whose pill is a combination of progestin and oestrogen plans to submit an application in the coming year, The New York Times reported.