US Fed delivers another big interest rate hike

"We have got to get inflation behind us. I wish there were a painless way to do that," Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said. "There isn't".

He added: "We want to act aggressively now, and get this job done, and keep at it until its done."

Powell has made it clear officials will continue to act aggressively to cool the economy and avoid a repeat of the 1970s and early 1980s, the last time US inflation got out of control.

It took tough action -- and a recession -- to finally bring prices down in the 1980s, and the Fed is unwilling to give up its hard-won, inflation-fighting credibility.