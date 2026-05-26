US forces strike Iranian missile launch sites, mine-laying boats

The United States military carried out strikes on missile launch sites and mine-laying boats in southern Iran on Monday, even as Washington and Tehran remain engaged in delicate negotiations aimed at preserving a shaky ceasefire and averting a wider regional conflict.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation targeted what it described as “imminent threats” posed by Iranian forces in the Gulf region.

“US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins said in a statement.

“Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,” he added.

The military action has intensified concerns over the stability of the ceasefire that came into effect on 8 April, after weeks of escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran rattled global markets and disrupted critical energy flows through the Gulf.