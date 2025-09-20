US H-1B visa fee hike to $100K will impact Indian tech, 1-day deadline a concern: Nasscom

Industry body Nasscom has expressed concern over the US govt's decision to raise the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 per annum, warning that the move could significantly impact IT companies and disrupt business continuity for onshore projects.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Nasscom said the policy change would affect Indian nationals working on H-1B visas for both global and Indian firms.

It cautioned that "adjustments of this nature can potentially have ripple effects on America's innovation ecosystem and the wider job economy".

The US government's order, signed by President Donald Trump, is set to take effect from 12:01 a.m. on 21 September, leaving companies and professionals with less than 24 hours to prepare. Nasscom criticised the abruptness of the implementation timeline, saying that such sweeping policy changes should be introduced with adequate transition periods to minimise disruption.

"The timeline for implementation (anyone entering the US after 12:01 a.m., September 21) is also a concern. A one-day deadline creates considerable uncertainty for businesses, professionals, and students across the world," the industry body said.

Nasscom acknowledged that Indian firms have been reducing their reliance on H-1B visas through increased local hiring in recent years. It added that these companies maintain full compliance with US regulations, pay prevailing wages, and actively contribute to the local economy and innovation ecosystem.

"The H-1B workers for these companies by no means are a threat to national security in the US," Nasscom asserted, responding to security concerns cited in the proclamation.