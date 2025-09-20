US H-1B visa fee hike to $100K will impact Indian tech, 1-day deadline a concern: Nasscom
The development comes at a time when $283bn Indian IT industry is already grappling with global macroeconomic pressures, delays in client decisions, trade tensions and AI-driven tech landscape
Industry body Nasscom has expressed concern over the US govt's decision to raise the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 per annum, warning that the move could significantly impact IT companies and disrupt business continuity for onshore projects.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Nasscom said the policy change would affect Indian nationals working on H-1B visas for both global and Indian firms.
It cautioned that "adjustments of this nature can potentially have ripple effects on America's innovation ecosystem and the wider job economy".
The US government's order, signed by President Donald Trump, is set to take effect from 12:01 a.m. on 21 September, leaving companies and professionals with less than 24 hours to prepare. Nasscom criticised the abruptness of the implementation timeline, saying that such sweeping policy changes should be introduced with adequate transition periods to minimise disruption.
"The timeline for implementation (anyone entering the US after 12:01 a.m., September 21) is also a concern. A one-day deadline creates considerable uncertainty for businesses, professionals, and students across the world," the industry body said.
Nasscom acknowledged that Indian firms have been reducing their reliance on H-1B visas through increased local hiring in recent years. It added that these companies maintain full compliance with US regulations, pay prevailing wages, and actively contribute to the local economy and innovation ecosystem.
"The H-1B workers for these companies by no means are a threat to national security in the US," Nasscom asserted, responding to security concerns cited in the proclamation.
The apex body also reiterated that high-skilled talent plays a crucial role in fuelling America's innovation, competitiveness, and economic growth — especially at a time when emerging technologies like artificial intelligence are redefining global leadership.
"While developments are underway, we will continue to monitor developments closely, engage with industry stakeholders on the potential implications, and seek further clarity on the discretionary waiver process, to be granted by the Secretary of DHS," Nasscom added.
Currently, the H-1B visa fee ranges from around $2,000 to $5,000, depending on the employer’s size and other variables. The hike to $100,000 annually marks a dramatic increase, prompting widespread concern across industries.
Indian tech professionals have long been among the primary beneficiaries of the H-1B visa programme. As per USCIS data (as of 30 June 2025), Amazon topped the FY25 approvals list with 10,044 H-1B visas, followed by TCS (5,505), Microsoft (5,189), Meta (5,123), Apple (4,202), and Google (4,181).
The move comes at a time when the $283 billion Indian IT industry is already grappling with global macroeconomic pressures, delays in client decisions, trade tensions, and the evolving AI-driven tech landscape.
Adding to industry unease is the proposed HIRE Act, introduced by Senator Bernie Moreno, which seeks to discourage outsourcing by imposing a 25 per cent levy on payments made to foreign workers serving US consumers.