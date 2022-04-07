US hopeful of Ukraine policy 'alignment' with 'our friend' India: Official

In a pointed example, NBC network correspondent Andrea Mitchell in an interview broadcast on Wednesday asked Blinken, "Why aren't we sanctioning China and India" because they "keep buying fuel from Russia and fuelling this war, helping to fund Putin's war".



And while she admitted that "there are big loopholes and Europe still is buying natural gas and still will for another year," she did not suggest sanctioning European countries for buying Russian energy as she did for India and China.



Blinken did not reply to her question about sanctions on India and China.



At the White House briefing by President Joe Biden's Spokesperson Jen Psaki, a reporter asked about "pressuring" India to not work with Russia or give it aid.



Psaki pointed out that India is importing only between 1 to 2 per cent of its oil from Russia and said, "We stand ready to support India as -- in any efforts to diversify its imports and serve as a reliable supplier."



About the part of the reporter's question whether the absence of an ambassador was impacting how the US can pressure India, Psaki said, "We also engage with countries through a range of channels."



She referred to the recent visit to New Delhi by Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh, who she said conveyed "clearly what the consequences of violating sanctions would be and what the mechanisms are".



He also made it "clear that we do not think India should accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities, even as obviously those decisions are made by individual countries," she said.



The nomination of Eric Garcetti to be the ambassador to India has hit a roadblock in the Senate, which has to approve the appointment of envoys.



Because of questions if the Los Angeles mayor was aware of allegations of sexual harassment against a close aide and did not take action, two Republican senators have blocked the nomination from coming to the full Senate for a vote even though it has been approved by the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee.