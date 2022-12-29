US House bans TikTok on mobiles over national security concerns

TikTok spokesperson said that the move was a "political signal rather than a practical solution for security concerns."



TikTok is currently negotiating a deal with the US Justice Department to resolve national security concerns



Last week, reports surfaced that China-based ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, accessed data of at least two U.S. journalists and a "small number" of other people connected to them.



In October, TikTok denied that it used specific location data to track certain U.S. individuals, pushing back against a Forbes report that alleged the app was planning on carrying out such monitoring.



In June, TikTok said it started routing U.S. user data through Oracle to appease concerns that China-based employees could access U.S. information.