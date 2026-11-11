US House delays Hegseth impeachment vote, refers charges to committee

According to the official House roll call, 210 Republicans and independent Congressman Kevin Kiley of California voted in favour of referring the resolution to the committee. Massie was the only Republican to oppose the move, joining 203 Democrats.

Eighteen lawmakers did not participate in the vote, including 11 Democrats and seven Republicans. Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi was among those absent. The motion passed by a margin of seven votes.

All six Indian-American members of the House -- Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Suhas Subramanyam and Shri Thanedar -- voted against the referral, signalling their support for allowing the impeachment process to move forward.

Massie had introduced the measure as a privileged resolution, compelling the House to take procedural action. Ahead of the vote, he warned that sending the articles to committee could effectively stall the impeachment effort for the remainder of the current Congress.

Hegseth, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations during a Pentagon briefing on Tuesday, arguing that the charges were politically motivated.

"None of these are high crimes or misdemeanours," he said. "They're partisan policy disagreements from people who want to politicise our military."

The Trump administration had also urged lawmakers to support the referral. A formal White House statement described the impeachment effort as politically driven and defended the president's constitutional authority to direct military operations.