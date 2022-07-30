US House passes bill to ban assault weapons after 18 years

Assault weapons and high-capacity magazines have been frequently used in the violence that plagues the country.



Of all mass shooting incidents between 2009 and 2018, assault weapons accounted for 25 per cent of deaths and 76 per cent of non-fatal injuries, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, an American non-profit organization that advocates for gun control and against gun violence.



Currently, only seven states and Washington, D.C. have banned assault weapons.



Gun violence has claimed more than 25,500 lives across the US so far this year, according to the latest data from Gun Violence Archive.