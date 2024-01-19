US: Hunter Biden agrees to private testimony in Congress

US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, will testify before the House Republicans in February, GOP officials said on Thursday.

The two Congressional Committees overlooking an impeachment probe against the US president on Thursday announced that Hunter Biden had agreed to sit for a private deposition to be held on 28 February.

"The president's son is a key witness in this investigation and he's gonna be able to come in now and sit down and answer questions in a substantive, orderly manner," James Comer, chair of the Oversight Committee, and Jim Jordan, chair of the House Committee, told reporters.

"Hunter's deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden's testimony," they added.

The development ends months of resistance from the president's son against giving his testimony in private.

His insistence on a public testimony stemmed from fears that the leaking of selective details could be manipulated by the Republican party.

Hunter Biden will be able to testify publicly sometime after his deposition, Comer added.