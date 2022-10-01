US imposes new sanctions on Russia as Moscow annexes Ukrainian regions

"The Treasury Department and US government are taking sweeping action today to further weaken Russia's already degraded military industrial complex and undermine its ability to wage its illegal war," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

While announcing the sanctions, the Department said that it it has also issued new guidance that "warns of the heightened sanctions risk that international actors outside of Russia would face for providing political or economic support to Russia as a result of its illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory".

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department added 57 companies located in Russia and the Crimean Peninsula - which Moscow declared as its territory in 2014 following a referendum -- to the so-called Entity List, designating them as export control violators.