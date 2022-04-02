US imposes sanctions on 5 N.Korean entities over recent ICBM tests

The US on Friday imposed fresh sanctions on five North Korean entities involved in the North's recent missile tests that included its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch in over four years.



The five entities include the North's Ministry of Rocket Industry (MoRI), Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Department of the Treasury.



"Today's action targets a DPRK WMD research and development organisation that is directly linked to the development of new ICBMs, along with four of its revenue-generating subsidiaries," the department said in a press release.