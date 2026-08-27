US increases Do Not Call Registry fees for telemarketers from 1 October

The US Federal Trade Commission has announced an increase in the fees charged to telemarketers for accessing the National Do Not Call Registry, with the revised rates set to take effect on 1 October.

The changes will coincide with the beginning of the US government’s 2027 fiscal year. Under the revised schedule, telemarketers will pay $85 annually to access registered numbers under one telephone area code, up from $82 in fiscal 2026.

The maximum annual charge for accessing every area code across the country will increase by $799, from $22,626 to $23,425. Access to an additional area code for six months will cost $43, compared with the existing fee of $41.

The fee for a single area code has risen by about 3.7 per cent, while the nationwide ceiling has increased by approximately 3.5 per cent. The six-month charge represents an increase of nearly 4.9 per cent.

The FTC approved the publication of the new fee schedule in the Federal Register by a 2-0 vote.

Created by the federal government in 2003, the National Do Not Call Registry allows consumers to list telephone numbers on which they do not wish to receive most marketing calls. Telemarketers operating in the United States must download numbers from the registry and exclude them from their calling lists.