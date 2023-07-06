US Independence Day: Over a dozen were killed in the US due to a mass shooting

Amid an unabated spike in gun violence in the US, over a dozen people were killed during the Fourth of July holiday weekend as the country celebrated its Independence Day.

Four people were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July celebration party shortly before Tuesday midnight in Shreveport, Louisiana, Xinhua news agency quoted authorities as saying on Wednesday.

At least one gunman opened fire at a gathering of about 100 people in the community event, which has reportedly taken place for more than a decade, police said.