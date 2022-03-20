US' Indo-Pacific strategy as 'dangerous' as NATO expansion resulting in Ukraine crisis: China

Early this month, Wang Yi in his annual press conference said Washington is seeking to create an Asian NATO to suppress Beijing.



"The real goal for the Indo-Pacific strategy is to establish an Indo-Pacific version of NATO, Wang said.



Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had dismissed the notion that the Quad is an Asian NATO and said that there are "interested parties" who advance such analogies and one should not slip into it.



"Quad is a grouping of four countries who have common interests, common values, a great deal of comfort, who happen to be located at four corners of the Indo-Pacific, who found out that in this world no country, not even the US, has the ability to address global challenges all on their own," Jaishankar told a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2022 at Munich last month.



"I would urge you not to slip into that lazy analogy of an Asian-NATO. It isn't because there are three countries who are treaty allies. We are not a treaty ally. It doesn't have a treaty, a structure, a secretariat, it's a kind of 21st century way of responding to a more diversified, dispersed world," he said on the Quad grouping.



In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence, amidst China's growing military presence in the region.