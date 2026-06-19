US-Iran peace push hits first hurdle as Vance delays Swiss trip
Delay underscores delicate nature of US-Iran diplomacy, even as both governments publicly commit themselves to newly signed peace framework
US vice-president J.D. Vance has postponed his planned trip to Switzerland for high-stakes talks with Iranian negotiators, casting fresh uncertainty over the next phase of efforts to implement the landmark peace agreement signed this week between Washington and Tehran.
The negotiations, which were expected to begin in the Swiss city of Lucerne on Friday, were aimed at ironing out the technical details of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreed upon by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The accord, signed on Thursday, seeks to bring a formal end to months of tensions and conflict across West Asia, opening a 60-day window for both sides to negotiate the practical mechanisms needed to fulfil their commitments.
However, doubts had emerged over Vance's participation even before the scheduled talks. Iranian officials indicated that a final date had yet to be agreed upon, while the White House acknowledged the logistical challenges that have long complicated direct engagement between the two countries.
“As the vice-president said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity,” a White House spokesperson said on Thursday.
“But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable. As of now, the Vice President is not departing tonight. We will let you know as soon as we have a concrete update about next steps,” the spokesperson added.
The delay underscores the delicate nature of US-Iran diplomacy, even as both governments publicly commit themselves to the newly signed peace framework. Decades of hostility, sanctions, proxy conflicts and diplomatic ruptures have left deep scars in relations between Washington and Tehran, making the implementation phase as crucial as the agreement itself.
For Iran, the talks represent a rare opportunity to secure relief from years of economic pressure and international isolation while reaffirming its regional standing. President Pezeshkian's administration has portrayed the agreement as a pathway towards greater stability and economic recovery after a prolonged period of geopolitical turbulence. Tehran has also emphasised that any long-term settlement must respect Iran's sovereignty and security interests.
Speaking at the White House after the signing ceremony, Vance stressed that Washington remained committed to honouring its obligations under the accord.
“The United States is committed to implementing our side of the first phase,” he said, noting that the 60-day implementation period envisaged in the MoU had formally begun on Thursday.
While the postponement is not being viewed as a breakdown in negotiations, it highlights the complexities that continue to surround one of the most consequential diplomatic openings between the United States and Iran in recent years. Officials on both sides insist that technical discussions will proceed once logistical arrangements are finalised, with the coming weeks expected to determine whether the peace agreement can be translated into lasting progress on the ground.
With PTI inputs