US-Iran peace push hits first hurdle as Vance delays Swiss trip

US vice-president J.D. Vance has postponed his planned trip to Switzerland for high-stakes talks with Iranian negotiators, casting fresh uncertainty over the next phase of efforts to implement the landmark peace agreement signed this week between Washington and Tehran.

The negotiations, which were expected to begin in the Swiss city of Lucerne on Friday, were aimed at ironing out the technical details of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreed upon by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The accord, signed on Thursday, seeks to bring a formal end to months of tensions and conflict across West Asia, opening a 60-day window for both sides to negotiate the practical mechanisms needed to fulfil their commitments.

However, doubts had emerged over Vance's participation even before the scheduled talks. Iranian officials indicated that a final date had yet to be agreed upon, while the White House acknowledged the logistical challenges that have long complicated direct engagement between the two countries.

“As the vice-president said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity,” a White House spokesperson said on Thursday.