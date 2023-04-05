"US is going to hell": Trump says in his first remarks, faces 34 serious criminal charges

“While we are living through the darkest hours of American history, I can say that at least for this moment right now, I am in great spirits," Donald Trump said.

If he is convicted on all the 34 charges he could theoretically face 136 years in prison -- four years for each offence -- under the creative way Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg framed the charges breaking out separate transactions into individual charges.



Under New York's legal system, a grand jury -- a panel of citizens -- investigated the case in secret hearings and voted on Thursday that there was a prima facie case against him, enabling Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg to file charges.



Trump is the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and in a poll aggregation, he is only two points behind US President Joe Biden.



The next hearing in the case is set for December when the campaigns get heated and the trial could impinge in the race for the presidency.



The US Constitution does not bar an undertrial -- or even a convict -- from running for the President. Trump is under at least three other investigations, two by federal authorities on his role in the attack on the US Congress by his rioting supporters in January 2021 and his handling of top secret documents, and a local investigation in Georgia State whether he tried to manipulate the 2020 presidential election result.