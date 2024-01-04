US judge begins to release Epstein documents

The initial tranche includes 40 previously undisclosed documents, with almost 1,000 pages of depositions and statements, with the final library of documents expected to name prominent individuals.

A New York judge on Wednesday, 3 January, began to unseal the identities of people linked in court documents to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who committed suicide in 2019 as he awaited trial for sex crimes.

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks that a judge was about to release a list of clients or co-conspirators of Epstein.

On Wednesday, the judge began the process of unveiling the documents.

