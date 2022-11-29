US judge stops Amazon from firing employees for unionisation

While the injunction does not order interim reinstatement of the employee at this time, "it does order Amazon to cease and desist from further discharging any employees for protected activities under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), or in any like or related manner interfering with, restraining, or coercing employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed to them by Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act," the labor board emphasised.



If Amazon violates the cease-and-desist order, it could be held in contempt by the court.