US justice dept’s stricter H-1B rules put Indian workers on edge

The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has escalated its oversight of the H-1B visa programme, opening multiple investigations into employers accused of overlooking American citizens in favour of foreign workers. The move has far-reaching implications for Indian professionals, who account for the majority of H-1B recipients each year, as well as for Indian students aspiring to build careers in the US.

The initiative is being led by Harmeet Dhillon, the India-born assistant attorney general for civil rights, who was appointed to the post by President Donald Trump shortly after his election victory in December last year.

Announcing the fresh crackdown on Thursday, Dhillon confirmed that “several” investigations were already under way and urged workers and employers to report discriminatory practices. “Send us your leads,” she said, encouraging Americans to use the DoJ hotline to highlight instances of bias.

The H-1B programme, capped at 85,000 visas annually, allows US companies to recruit skilled foreign professionals in critical sectors such as technology and engineering. However, the system has long been criticised by some policymakers and industry leaders, who argue it enables outsourcing firms to undercut wages and replace American workers with cheaper foreign talent.

US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick went so far as to describe the current H-1B framework as “a scam” in a television interview earlier this week, calling on companies to give priority to domestic hires. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis echoed these concerns, branding the scheme a “cottage industry” that disadvantages local workers.

Among the practices under investigation are job postings that specifically target H-1B candidates while excluding US citizens, cases of displacement where American employees are laid off while visa holders are retained, and wage disparities in which foreign workers are paid less than their domestic counterparts for identical roles.

The justice department is also probing whether some “H-1B dependent” firms are failing to meet statutory obligations to recruit US citizens before hiring from overseas, as well as allegations of fraud in the lottery-based application system. Employers accused of submitting multiple applications for the same candidate to improve their odds are also under the scanner.

Oversight measures include targeted site visits to firms with large numbers of H-1B workers, companies with unverifiable credentials, and workplaces where foreign workers are contracted out off-site.