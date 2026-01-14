US labels Egyptian, Lebanese and Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood branches as terrorists

The United States has designated the Egyptian, Lebanese and Jordanian branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as “terrorist organisations,” citing their alleged support for the Hamas militant group.

The move, first initiated by Washington in November last year, is set to impose sweeping financial and travel sanctions on one of the Arab world’s oldest and most influential Islamist movements.

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday formally added the three branches to its list of specially designated global terrorists. Officials accused the groups of supporting or encouraging violent attacks against Israel and American allies in the region.

“Chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood purport to be legitimate civic organisations while, behind the scenes, they explicitly and enthusiastically support terrorist groups like Hamas,” the Treasury Department said in a statement.

As a result, any assets held by the designated branches within the United States will be blocked, and transactions involving the groups or their affiliates will be criminalised. The designation also imposes significant restrictions on members’ ability to travel to the United States.

Egypt’s foreign ministry welcomed the move, calling it a “crucial step that reflects the gravity of the group and its extremist ideology and what it represents as a direct threat to regional and international security and stability.”