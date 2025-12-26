US launches airstrikes on ISIS targets in north-west Nigeria, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has said American forces carried out what he described as a “powerful and deadly” military strike against ISIS-linked militants in north-west Nigeria, marking a rare direct US action in the West African country.

In a statement posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the operation targeted ISIS fighters whom he accused of “viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians”. He claimed the strikes were ordered by him in his capacity as commander-in-chief and warned that further action would follow if attacks on Christian communities continued.

The US military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM) later confirmed on X that the strike had been conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities and resulted in the deaths of multiple ISIS militants. No details were provided on the precise location, scale of the operation, or whether there were any civilian casualties.

Trump, who has repeatedly raised concerns in recent months about violence against Christians in Nigeria, said the United States would not allow what he termed “radical Islamic terrorism” to flourish under his leadership. In a characteristically provocative message, he coupled the announcement with Christmas greetings, adding that more militants would be killed if attacks persisted.

The remarks follow a series of warnings by Trump since late October, during which he claimed Christianity faces an “existential threat” in Nigeria and suggested the US could intervene militarily if the Nigerian government failed to stem violence. His language has drawn attention for its blunt tone as well as for his reference to the Pentagon as the “Department of War”.