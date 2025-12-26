US launches airstrikes on ISIS targets in north-west Nigeria, says Trump
Washington says the operation was aimed at militants accused of attacking Christian communities, while Abuja stresses broader security challenges affecting all faiths
US President Donald Trump has said American forces carried out what he described as a “powerful and deadly” military strike against ISIS-linked militants in north-west Nigeria, marking a rare direct US action in the West African country.
In a statement posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the operation targeted ISIS fighters whom he accused of “viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians”. He claimed the strikes were ordered by him in his capacity as commander-in-chief and warned that further action would follow if attacks on Christian communities continued.
The US military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM) later confirmed on X that the strike had been conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities and resulted in the deaths of multiple ISIS militants. No details were provided on the precise location, scale of the operation, or whether there were any civilian casualties.
Trump, who has repeatedly raised concerns in recent months about violence against Christians in Nigeria, said the United States would not allow what he termed “radical Islamic terrorism” to flourish under his leadership. In a characteristically provocative message, he coupled the announcement with Christmas greetings, adding that more militants would be killed if attacks persisted.
The remarks follow a series of warnings by Trump since late October, during which he claimed Christianity faces an “existential threat” in Nigeria and suggested the US could intervene militarily if the Nigerian government failed to stem violence. His language has drawn attention for its blunt tone as well as for his reference to the Pentagon as the “Department of War”.
Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has long struggled with insecurity driven by a mix of extremist insurgencies, banditry and communal violence. Islamist militant groups, including Boko Haram and its offshoots aligned with ISIS, have been active mainly in the north and north-east, though criminal gangs have expanded operations across other regions.
Abuja has consistently rejected the characterisation of the conflict as a campaign targeting Christians alone. Nigerian officials maintain that armed groups attack both Muslim and Christian civilians and that the crisis is rooted in complex factors including poverty, weak governance and competition over land and resources.
According to Reuters, the Nigerian government has said Trump’s comments oversimplify the security situation and overlook efforts to protect religious freedom. At the same time, it has indicated a willingness to work with the United States to strengthen its military capacity against militant organisations.
Nigeria’s population is broadly divided between a predominantly Muslim north and a largely Christian south, with many areas marked by religious diversity. Analysts have cautioned that framing the violence purely along religious lines risks inflaming tensions in an already fragile environment.
The latest US strike underscores Washington’s continued focus on counter-terrorism in Africa, even as debate continues over how external military involvement affects long-term stability in the region.
With IANS inputs