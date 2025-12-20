US launches major strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria after deadly Palmyra attack

The United States said its military carried out a “massive strike” against the IS (Islamic State) group in Syria, days after a deadly ambush on American forces in the city of Palmyra.

The Centcom (U.S. Central Command) said fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery struck more than 70 targets at multiple locations across central Syria. Aircraft from Jordan also took part in the operation, which Centcom said employed more than 100 precision-guided munitions against known IS infrastructure and weapons sites.

In a statement posted on X, Centcom said the operation, named Operation Hawkeye Strike, was launched at 16:00 Eastern Time (02:30 AM IST) on Friday. Centcom Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the US would “continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists who seek to harm Americans and our partners across the region”.

US President Donald Trump said the strikes were in response to the 13 December IS ambush in Palmyra in which two US soldiers and a US civilian interpreter were killed. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the US was inflicting “very serious retaliation” on those responsible and claimed the Syrian government was “fully in support”.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the operation was not the beginning of a war but a response to attacks on Americans, adding that the US would continue to pursue those it considers responsible.