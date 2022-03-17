US launches task force to target Russian Oligarchs

Yellen said "our sanctions, trade restrictions, and other measures have already imposed significant costs on Russia, its leadership, and those who enabled (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's unprovoked invasion into Ukraine".



"This multilateral task force will raise those costs even more, by galvanising coordinated efforts to freeze and seize assets of these individuals in jurisdictions around the world and deny safe haven for their ill-gotten gains," she was quoted as saying in the statement.



Meanwhile, Attorney General Garland said that work was underway with "our international partners to freeze and seize properties belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs worldwide".



"We will continue to work together to take all appropriate actions against those whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue its unjust war against Ukraine," he added.