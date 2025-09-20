US lawmakers across party lines revive legislation to stop deportation of 'documented dreamers'

A bipartisan group of Congress lawmakers in the US have reintroduced a legislation aimed at providing permanent residency protections to more than 250,000 young people known as ‘Documented Dreamers’, children of long-term visa holders who risk deportation when they turn 21 despite having grown up in the United States.

Senators Alex Padilla (Democrat) of California, and Rand Paul (Republican) of Kentucky joined Representatives Deborah Ross (Democrat) of North Carolina and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Republican) of Iowa in reintroducing the America’s Children Act, a bipartisan Bill intended to close a loophole in the US immigration law that forces many immigrant children out of the country they call home once they reach adulthood.

“Thousands of Documented Dreamers grew up in the United States, completed their education here, and are contributing to our communities,” Padilla said in a statement. “Yet, because of our broken immigration system, they risk being forced to leave the only country they know.”

The Bill will allow children of long-term visa holders — who have lived in the US for at least 10 years including eight years as dependents, and who have graduated from an American university — to apply for permanent residency.

It would also lock in a child’s age at the time a parent files a green card application — preventing them from “ageing out” of eligibility at 21 — and provide work authorisation for those covered under the protection.

Supporters said the legislation is narrowly tailored and intended to retain skilled talent already embedded in American communities and workplaces. “We should not be forcing young people who were raised here, educated here, and who want to contribute here to leave the United States,” said Ross. Echoing her views, Miller-Meeks said the Bill “is about fairness, family unity, and keeping American-educated talent in our country.”