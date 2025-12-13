US lawmakers move to overturn Trump’s emergency tariffs on Indian imports

Three members of the United States House of Representatives have introduced a resolution to nullify President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration that paved the way for steep tariffs on imports from India, describing the measures as unlawful and damaging to both economies.

The proposal, tabled in the US House of Representatives by Democratic Representatives Deborah Ross, Marc Veasey and Raja Krishnamoorthi, seeks to revoke tariffs of up to 50 per cent imposed on Indian-origin goods under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

According to the resolution, lawmakers aim to roll back an additional 25 per cent “secondary” tariff levied on India on 27 August 2025, which was layered on top of earlier reciprocal duties. Taken together, the measures pushed tariffs on a wide range of Indian exports to as high as 50 per cent.

The move follows a recent bipartisan effort in the Senate to curb the President’s use of emergency powers for trade action, including an initiative targeting similar tariffs imposed on Brazil.

Explaining her support for the resolution, Ross highlighted the economic ties between India and her home state. She said North Carolina’s economy was closely linked to India through trade, investment and its Indian American community, noting that Indian firms had invested more than a billion dollars in the state, creating thousands of jobs in sectors such as life sciences and technology.

At the same time, North Carolina exporters ship hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of goods to India annually.

Veasey said the tariffs amounted to an unfair burden on American households. He described India as a key cultural, economic and strategic partner, arguing that the duties effectively acted as a tax on consumers already grappling with higher living costs in Texas and elsewhere.