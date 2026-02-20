US commander says 20,000 soldiers, 12,000 policemen planned for Gaza

Major General Jasper Jeffers, commander of the newly created International Stabilisation Force (ISF) under a proposed Gaza peace arrangement, said the mission is expected to eventually comprise 20,000 soldiers operating alongside 12,000 Palestinian police officers across the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the US-proposed Board of Peace, Jeffers said training for both ISF personnel and a reconstituted Palestinian police force would take place in Egypt and Jordan, according to Xinhua news agency. He did not provide a timeline for deployment or specify how many troops each contributing country would send.

Jeffers said the governments of Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan and Albania, as well as authorities in Kosovo, have committed forces to the ISF, which is intended to deploy to Gaza as part of a broader stabilization and reconstruction framework.