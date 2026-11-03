US midterm elections test Trump’s second term as voters weigh economy, Iran war

Millions of Americans voted on Tuesday in midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington and serve as a referendum on President Donald Trump's second term, amid public discontent over rising living costs and an unpopular war with Iran.

Democrats entered election day cautiously optimistic, betting that frustration over Trump's failure to deliver on promises to tackle inflation would drive their supporters to the polls and weaken Republican turnout.

Republicans, meanwhile, were seeking to retain control of Congress, with the party facing the possibility of losing its majority in the House of Representatives and fighting to hold on to the Senate.

The margins in both chambers were expected to be narrow. Democrats needed a net gain of four seats in the 100-member Senate to secure a majority, while a gain of three seats in the 435-member House would be enough to take control.

More than 57 million people had already cast their ballots by Monday, with early voting exceeding levels recorded four years ago in several closely watched states.

Trump, whose party has struggled to mobilise voters in elections in which he is not personally contesting the presidency, urged Republicans to treat the midterms as though he himself were on the ballot.

“I really want you to pretend I'm on the ballot,” he told supporters in Salina, Kansas, on Sunday, during the final of several dozen rallies held in the closing weeks of the campaign.

In Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, voter Mark Barker said Trump was a major consideration in his decision to vote Republican.

“I've just been following Trump the whole time. I really think he's doing an awesome job,” Barker said, citing the president's border policies, approach to the war in the Middle East and promise of a USD 5,000 payment to every American adult if Republicans retained control of Congress.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, 57-year-old librarian James Moore said he had voted for Democrats to oppose Trump's tax and spending legislation.

“I'm paying more taxes. I'm paying more for my healthcare. I'm paying more for everything,” Moore said. “We need more representatives in Congress that are going to stand up to Trump.”