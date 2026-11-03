US midterms: Voters to deliver verdict on Trump’s 21 months in office

Voters will judge Donald Trump amid rising prices, tariffs and the Iran conflict, with his approval rating falling to 39.1 per cent

Polls project a Democratic majority in the House, while the Senate race remains tight

Party divisions and candidate controversies in Michigan, Alaska and Maine could affect the Senate battle and the balance of power in Congress

US voters will deliver their verdict on Tuesday on President Donald Trump's first 21 months in his second term, a period marked by economic upheaval stemming from his tariffs and the conflict with Iran, whose repercussions have been felt by households in the United States and people around the world.

Polls point to the Democratic Party taking control of the House of Representatives, while the battle for the Senate remains finely balanced, complicated by last-minute turmoil within the party.

Trump appeared resigned on Monday to the possibility of a poor showing by Republicans in the midterm elections, as several polls have suggested.

“For some reason, the sitting president doesn’t win the midterms, but we gave this a very strong shot,” he told supporters at his final rally ahead of Tuesday's vote.

He certainly made an energetic push, holding 30 rallies across 20 states in 32 days. According to the White House, however, he cancelled a rally in Michigan to attend the final campaign gathering in Washington.