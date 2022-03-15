US military sends another spy plane over Korean Peninsula

The US military flew another major intelligence-collecting aircraft over the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, as Seoul and Washington were on the alert for a possible long-range rocket test by Pyongyang, according to a flight-tracking service.



The RC-135S Cobra Ball spy aircraft, based in Japan, made a sortie around the Peninsula, Yonhap News Agency quoted Flightradar24 as saying, a day after the US sent an RC-135V Rivet Joint reconnaissance plane here apparently in order to monitor North Korean military activities.