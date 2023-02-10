US needs to address India's ties with Russia, its 'downward trend' of democratic values: Senatorial report

"In the nine years, two administrations, and numerous strategies since my last report, little progress has been made to advance US diplomacy and development efforts in the Indo-Pacific, all while the PRC continues to expand its influence through aggressive impositions on states' sovereignty, localised disinformation campaigns, and predatory economic investments," Menendez said.



"If we are serious about advancing US interests in Asia and competing with the PRC (People's Republic of China), we must match ambitious policy with ambitious resourcing," he said.



The report recommends that the Biden Administration must significantly increase funding for diplomatic and development agencies across the US government and dedicate a larger portion of the Department of State operating budget and Washinton's foreign assistance to advance priorities in the Indo-Pacific.



Congress should be made an active partner to ensure sufficient allocation of resources to the Indo-Pacific, to provide new authorities if and when needed, and to engage in effective oversight, it said.



The Indo-Pacific Strategy must include a substantive and action-oriented economic agenda that is commensurate with US interests and responsive to our allies' and partners' calls for increased US economic engagement, it said.



Seeking to deepen engagement with the United States' network of allies and partners across the region, the report says that the US and its partners must strive to provide alternative financing and economic development projects to compete with China's Belt and Road Initiative and the Digital Silk Road.